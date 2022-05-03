Roborock offers massive discounts for Mother's Day

(Pocket-lint) - Over the last decade, Roborock has firmly established itself as one of the leading brands of robot vacuum cleaners. Roborock vacuum cleaners automatically clean the entire house based on intelligent mapping and obstacle detection features. The earlier robot vacuum cleaners might have been a little clunky, but their ability to avoid obstacles and adjust vacuum/ mopping capabilities based on the surface has increased with each iteration.

As Mother’s Day comes around, Roborock is offering massive discounts on three of its most popular Roborock vacuum cleaners - S7, S6 Pure, and E4. The Roborock Mother’s Day Sale is active from the 3rd of May to the 8th of May, and you can avail of up to 47% discounts on its products. If you’re still looking for a useful and thoughtful gift for your mom, this is the right time to get her a Roborock vacuum cleaner!

Roborock S7 Deal Details:

List Price: $649.99

Deal Price: $479.99

Discount: $170.00 (26% OFF)

Dates: 3rd May to 8th May

Roborock S6 Pure Deal Details:

List Price: $599.99

Deal Price: $319.99

Discount: $280.00 (47% OFF)

Dates: 3rd May to 8th May

Roborock E4 Deal Details:

List Price: $299.99

Deal Price: $159.99

Discount: $140.00 (47% OFF)

Dates: 3rd May to 8th May

The Roborock S7 is a robot vacuum cleaner and mopper. It has an incredibly fast sonic mop with numerous high-intensity scrub settings, from 1,650 times per minute to 3,000 times per minute. It can easily dislodge the toughest stains to ensure your floors remain spotless. Furthermore, the VibraRise technology automatically lifts the mop when it encounters carpeted surfaces, allowing you to clean your entire home in one go without worrying about the carpets.

The Roborock S7 is one of the most powerful robot vacuum cleaners on the market, with a maximum suction force of 2500Pa, allowing it to easily lift and remove debris, dirt, pet hair, and small obstacles. Furthermore, the main brush closely hugs the ground to ensure optimal cleaning - no dirt or debris goes undetected. The 5200mAh battery allows it to run for up to three hours at a stretch, so it can clean your entire home in one go.

The Roborock S7 maps out your entire home’s floor plan and curates the ideal path to cover the entire area in the least time. You can also create no-go zones and demarcate virtual boundaries to prevent them from entering certain rooms or areas. Furthermore, when the robot vacuum cleaner is working, you can follow its path virtually through the smartphone app. The S7 also responds to voice commands through Google, Alexa, or Siri.

The Roborock S6 Pure has an incredibly precise laser navigation system that can map your entire home within seconds. It splits your home into numerous areas, allowing you to create intelligent schedules for different rooms, floors, and even different parts of the same room. It uses adaptive algorithms to calculate the most efficient cleaning paths based on your requirements and schedules, ensuring 15% faster cleanups than other vacuum cleaners. It also includes numerous sensors to avoid obstacles.

The Roborock S6 Pure is an incredibly powerful vacuum cleaner with the ability to enter boost mode when it encounters carpets. The moment it encounters a carpet, it automatically increases the suction force to lift all the debris and dirt from deep within the carpet fibers, ensuring optimal cleaning. It also features a powerful 5200mAH lithium-ion battery that can function for up to 3 hours on one charge, which is enough to clean a 3300sqft home in one go.

The Roborock S6 Pure is a truly automatic vacuum cleaner because it can recharge without human intervention. When it detects the battery is low, it automatically returns to the charging dock, recharges just enough to complete the rest of the route, and then continues cleaning. Once the cleaning is done, it returns to the dock. You don’t have to worry about keeping it charged or returning it to the dock after the cleaning is complete.

The Roborock E4 is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners for those on a tight budget. It’s affordably priced at $299.99, and you can get it for only $159.99 for Mother’s Day. Despite its low price range, it offers intelligent route mapping features, powerful suction, numerous cleaning modes, a runtime of 200 minutes, and voice controls via Alexa or Google Home. It offers a complete suite of robot vacuum cleaner functions at an extremely low price point.

The Roborock E4 is an incredibly intelligent robot vacuum cleaner. It uses OpticEye motion tracking and dual gyroscopes to create effective route algorithms, use the most efficient paths to clean the entire home, and avoid missed zones. You can also use the smartphone app to check which areas it has cleaned, which areas are left, and get comprehensive reports on its cleaning activities. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more intelligent robot vacuum cleaner below $300.

The Roborock E4 has an extremely large 640 ml dustbin that can store debris, dirt, pet hair, and other impurities. Because of the large space, you don’t have to clear the dustbin every day, so the entire system requires minimal maintenance. Furthermore, the filter is washable, so you can extend the entire robot vacuum cleaner’s lifespan with regular maintenance. Most people only need to empty the dustbin once every couple of days.

The Roborock Mother’s Day Sale is active from the 3rd of May to the 8th of May, making it the perfect time to gift your mom an automated vacuum cleaner she’s sure to love.