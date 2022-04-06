(Pocket-lint) - Robot vacuum cleaners have become mainstays in smart households over the past decade. They have successively grown more intelligent with each iteration, and most robot vacuum cleaners can now successfully detect obstacles and carpets. But most robot vacuum cleaners meet their match in one particularly pernicious form of obstacle - pet waste.

Most robot vacuum cleaners lack sophisticated pet care technologies and features, particularly when it comes to pet hair, waste, and allergens. Since they can’t detect and manoeuvre around pet waste and poop, they’re likely to run over the waste and spread it across different parts of the household - a nightmare for all pet owners.

But the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is all set to take its place as the best robot vacuum cleaner for pets. Roborock already has an impeccable reputation for producing some of the most intelligent and powerful robot vacuum cleaners. But the S7 MaxV Ultra takes the company’s pet care capabilities to the next level.

Below, we highlight how Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra tackles problems related to five essential aspects of pet care - pet fur, pet poop, pet anxieties, pet monitoring, and pet allergens.

Households with pets are usually full of fur and hair on every surface. Pet hair often clings to all forms of fabrics on clothes and furniture, and it can also cover the entire house because of natural shedding. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has unique physical and navigational features that make it a dream machine for all pet owners.

Roborock’s vacuum cleaners are known for being incredibly powerful. The range features robot vacuums with suction powers starting from 2,000Pa, and the S7 MaxV has an incredible suction power of 5,100Pa. The robot vacuum can easily suction away the densest balls of pet fur and pet hair, even from remote corners of the house.

One of the biggest problems with traditional robot vacuum cleaners is that pet hair gets tangled in the bristle brush, necessitating regular hands-on maintenance. But the S7 MaxV features a rubber main brush with a molded cylindrical design that prevents pet hair from getting tangled. It can also be cleaned and washed easily.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra eliminates another common source of hands-on maintenance - disposing of the waste collected in the robot vacuum. Pet owners can install a dock that automatically empties the robot when it fills with pet hair and debris. The dock can store up to 7 weeks of pet hair, so you only need to dispose of it every two months or so.

Pet waste management is one of the most difficult aspects of robot cleaning. Most robot vacuum cleaners don’t have the technological capability to recognize small lumps of pet waste, so they track poop all around the house! But Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has intelligent poop recognition and obstacle avoidance capabilities to tackle pet waste.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is powered by the incredibly intuitive and intelligent ReactiveAI 2.0, which can easily identify pet waste, poop, and toys. The product has undergone numerous rounds of comprehensive tests for poop avoidance. Besides avoiding pet poop, the sonic scrubbing mop can also recognize and avoid wet waste.

Pets generally like to poop or have “accidents” in specific areas of the household. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra allows you to create intelligent no-go zones around the regions that your pet may frequent, thus avoiding potential hazards and pet waste. The robot would automatically steer away from the regions with pet waste, thus avoiding disturbing your pet.

Some pets can be extremely anxious around robot vacuum cleaners. The sound produced by the vacuum and the constant movement can terrify your pets. Some pets also respond aggressively to the robot vacuum cleaner. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra introduces innovative features to calm pet anxieties, making them more pet-friendly than most other vacuums.

You can easily reduce the robot vacuum cleaner’s noise level by changing the suction power and mop intensity. Lower powers and intensities generally produce less noise. You can also toggle the Quiet Mode, which reduces noise to 63dB, thereby alleviating your pet’s anxieties and jump scares. When in Quiet Mode, the S7 MaxV Ultra is virtually noiseless.

Pets can be incredibly intelligent. And most pets eventually learn how to tackle their robot nemesis, hitting just the right button to deactivate the vacuum cleaner. The S7 MaxV Ultra features an inbuilt child-lock, so the robot vacuum cleaner can continue working without constant interference from your pets. You can also control the device from your app.

Pet owners feel the need to monitor their pets even when they’re away. Currently, most pet owners invest in a separate pet camera to monitor their pets when they’re not home. But the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has an inbuilt RGB camera that allows you to monitor the pets via the Roborock app. Since the vacuum cleaner can move around, you can also follow the pets to see what they’re doing. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is an intelligent robot vacuum cleaner and pet monitor in one!

Pet hair and fur are the most common allergens, leading to a high risk of respiratory problems, breathing issues, and general discomfort. Even pet owners who love their pets often fear getting too close to the fur because of their allergies. Poorly designed vacuum cleaners can blow pet hair all around the home, making it a constant source of discomfort for pet parents. But the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra intelligently handles these problems.

Pet parents are usually exposed to pet dander and pet hair while emptying the vacuum cleaner. Most robot vacuum cleaners have to be emptied every couple of days. But the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has to be emptied every couple of weeks, especially if you use the dock models, so you’re not constantly exposed to the pet hair.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra’s dust bag design automatically seals while being emptied, so there are no leaks. Furthermore, the robot vacuum is E12 rated, which means it can capture 99.5 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, so you’re not exposed to microscopic pet dander and particles. Thanks to these features, your home can become pet allergen-free.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has a wide range of sophisticated features catering to pet parents. And as the company continues evolving, they’re committed to placing pet parents at the centre of its focus and goals.

