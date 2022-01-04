Roborock's latest robot vacuum now comes with a self-emptying and cleaning dock

(Pocket-lint) - Roborock has today unveiled its newest flagship robot vacuum cleaner at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is the latest and greatest from Roborock with an intelligent docking system that empties, washes and readies your bot for its next clean.

The company says that the S7 MaxV Ultra features its most advanced and intelligent technology to help deliver the best clean yet.

The goal is to make your life even easier. As Richard Chang, founder and CEO of Roborock explained:

"Contrary to popular belief, robot vacuums actually still require hefty input from customers, both in terms of maintaining and operating...We are trying to change that by giving our customers an even more hands-off solution, one that requires minimum interactions with the device. That means building a vacuum that can identify and adapt to items in its path, including carpets and obstacles, while also emptying and maintaining itself whenever necessary. With the S7 MaxV Ultra, customers are taking a step closer toward true autonomy in floor cleaning."

To that end, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has a dock that promises to do it all. When docked the robot is not only emptied but also cleaned. With its mop automatically scrubbed and dirt removed. The dock is able to hold up to seven weeks of dust so it can keep going and going with far less fuss.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra also boasts a more intelligent system for navigating your home too. It combines an RGB camera, 3D structured light and an all-new neural processing unit to detect paths and obstacles. All this means it can clean efficiently day or night without issue. It's also able to recognise the flooring it's cleaning and adjust suction and scrubbing power accordingly.

Find out more about the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra here.