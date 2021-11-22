Roborock has some amazing deals on their whole range — check them out

(Pocket-lint) - Roborock is one of the world’s leading brands for robot vacuum cleaners. They have an impressive range of vacuum cleaners capable of advanced functions, such as mopping, automatic zone mapping, and much more. And now that Black Friday is just around the corner, you can find amazing deals on their whole range.

Roborock S7 is currently one of the best and most advanced robot vacuum cleaners on the market. It’s the winner of 17 Best of CES 2021 Awards from multiple media platforms, including Business Insider and Digital Trends. This is a powerful robot vacuum cleaner with a 2500PA HyperForce suction, allowing it to lift dust and hair with ease. It can also mop your floors, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. This robot vacuum cleaner is essential for those with large homes requiring regular mopping and vacuuming.

Roborock S7+ is a robot vacuum and sonic mop with an auto-empty dock, making it more convenient than most other robot vacuum cleaners. This vacuum cleaner automatically empties the contents after the clean-up, so you can clean it without emptying the waste. Furthermore, it includes a multi-layer air filtration system that removes particles as small as 0.3 microns. While mopping, it uses a consistent force of 600g for thorough cleaning. If you want an advanced and automatic robot vacuum cleaner and mopper, this is the way to go, but if it's out of stock you can pick up an auto-empty dock to go with a Roborock S7, and you've got much of the same benefits offered by the S7+, too.

Roborock S4 Max is an advanced robot vacuum cleaner equipped with precise, low-light LiDAR navigation. As such, it can clean even the darkest rooms with optimal precision. This vacuum cleaner also saves multiple maps with unique no-go zones, allowing you to control exactly where it should or shouldn't clean. You can also schedule cleaning for different rooms for different days or times. It has a powerful suction force of 2000Pa, so it facilitates the deep cleaning of carpets. This is the ideal vacuum cleaner if you don’t need the mopping feature.

Roborock E4 Mop is an intelligent, 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner and mopper. It uses up to 2000Pa suction force to remove all debris, hair, and obstacles from the floors and a powerful mop and scrubber for deep cleaning. This robot vacuum cleaner is ideal for methodical cleaning because of logical route planning, z-shape route cleaning, Infrared-sensors, cliff sensors, and other navigation features. This robot vacuum cleaner can go through 2152 square feet on one charge, making it suitable for mid-sized homes.

Roborock S6 Pure is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop with LiDAR technology. Thanks to the precise LiDAR technology, it can effectively clean an entire home with intelligent mapping and route selection. You can also save multiple maps, no-go zones, and schedules to automate when it should clean different parts of your home. It features a powerful 2000Pa suction force with an automatic carpet boost feature for deep cleaning carpets. This robot vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning homes up to 1610 square feet in size.

Roborock S5 Max is a self-charging robot vacuum and mop cleaner with LiDAR navigation and selective room cleaning. It has a maximum suction power of 2000Pa, suitable for most homes and goals. You can set 4-levels of maps with no-go zones and no-mop zones, allowing you to control and automate how and when it cleans different parts of your home. You can also control the level of water flow for each room, so you get the ideal level of cleaning intensity. This robot vacuum cleaner is ideal for smaller homes with hardwood floors.

Roborock S6 MaxV is an advanced robot vacuum cleaner with ReactiveAI. As such, it allows you to control every aspect of your home cleaning — you can schedule room-specific mopping instructions, set 10 invisible barriers, no-go zones, and no-mop zones, and control the water flow for each zone. As such, this robot vacuum cleaner gives you complete control over the cleaning, and it includes infrared imaging for dark environments. This robot vacuum cleaner is ideal for carpeted homes with an area of 2580 square feet.

Roborock H7 is different from all other vacuum cleaners in the Roborock range — it’s a cordless, stick vacuum cleaner with 3 cleaning modes. As such, if you want to clean every part of your home, you can purchase one of the robot vacuum cleaners and this stick vacuum cleaner. This vacuum cleaner has a 90 min runtime, and it uses 160 AW HyperForce suction for thorough cleaning. It also includes a five-stage HEPA air filtration system to prevent dust mites and pollutants from affecting your home.

