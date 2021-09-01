(Pocket-lint) - As Labor Day comes around, remember to celebrate all your hard work throughout the past year. And while you’re at it, treat yourself to a robot vacuum cleaner that allows you to finally lay back, chill, and liberate yourself from laborious cleaning. In appreciation of all your hard work, Roborock is offering a major sale on their most popular vacuum cleaners — the Roborock S6, S7, and H6!

If you’ve been thinking about getting a robot vacuum cleaner, now’s your time to strike. The right bundle can get you a discount of up to $400, but you only have until the 6th of September, so you better move fast!

Dates: 8/30 to 9/6

Offers:

The Roborock S6 is an incredibly powerful robot vacuum cleaner with some of the most advanced features in the field, including adaptive routing with edge-optimized cleaning. That means it can scour the edges of your walls to get every last speck of dirt, minimizing your need to go over the corners. You can also establish clear “no-go zones” for the robot with its multi-floor mapping feature to control where it does or doesn’t go.

Do different members of your household require room cleaning at different times? Well, the Roborock can manage even the most unpredictable schedules. It can conveniently clean different rooms at different times of the day, based on your pre-established schedule. The robot’s deep suction capability allows it to pull debris and dirt from deep within your carpets’ fibres or the cracks in your floors, so you can be assured that no area remains untouched.

Of course, nothing is as important as the robot’s ability to vacuum since that’s its primary goal. The S6 has a suction force of 2000Pa, which is just about enough force to lift AA batteries. So you don’t need to worry about it leaving dirt behind. Besides vacuuming, it’s also equipped with an integrated mopping function, with which it can mop your floor as it goes along while avoiding the carpets, of course.

Basically, the Roborock S6 has all the features essential to make it completely automatic. You can set the schedule and map and allow it to do what it’s supposed to without intervention. The Roborock S6 is usually available for $599.99, but you can now get it for only $379.99.

You might not be entirely prepared to let go of the trusty stick vacuum just yet. While the robot vacuum is brilliant at vacuuming and mopping floors, it can’t really clear the ceilings or dust off objects higher than the floor level. That’s why combining a robot vacuum cleaner with a powerful stick vacuum can be great — you can handle whatever the robot is too short to handle.

Roborock is currently offering an insanely good deal for their latest selections from both ranges — the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and the H6 Stick Vacuum.

The Roborock S7 is currently one of the most powerful robot vacuums available. It has a suction force of 2500Pa, making it a deep clean machine that can scoop up the largest of debris with ease. It’s equipped with a sonic vibration technology that scrubs floors at 3000 cycles per minute, ensuring fast and thorough cleaning. The greatest addition to the S7 (compared to the S6) is the auto-empty dock support, which automatically empties the robot’s dustbin. So you don’t need to empty the robot vacuum constantly.

The Roborock H6 incorporates some of their robot vacuums’ best features into a cordless stick vacuum. You can use the H6 independently or along with the robot vacuum cleaner. It’s a lightweight and ergonomic device that can clean rooms, ceilings, high corners, cars, and all other areas that your robot can’t reach. It’s also designed with a 5-stage air purification system that can kill and remove dust mites, dog dander, mould, pollen, and much more.

The Roborock S7 and H6 bundle is usually available at $1149.98, but you can now get it for only $749.99. Better snap it up before the clock runs out!