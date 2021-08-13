(Pocket-lint) - Roborock's robot vacuums are some of the best you can find anywhere, and they have been for a good few years, during which they've evolved from humble beginnings to bring some truly amazing amounts of power and sophisticated technology to the table.

Best of all, they're also among the most affordable and fairly-priced vacuums out there, but that's even more so the case when they're on sale. Roborock's got a doozie of a one-day promotion on right now, knocking big amounts off some of its most popular vacuums, so we've picked out three highlights for you below - jump on them while you can, as they're gone after today!

This is one of our long-term favourites, a vacuum that's been giving us faithful service for a couple of years now and doesn't show any sign of slowing down. The S4 Max is a nice upgrade on the original Roborock S4, finetuning it a bit and adding some extra oomph.

Its multi-level mapping and room detection mean that you can leave it to explore a floor of your home, cleaning as it goes, without needing to worry about telling it where you've dropped it. It'll learn its way around your home organically, letting you concentrate on more important matters.

If you want a slightly newer model, though, you could opt for the S5 Max, which is discounted so heavily that it's at a lower price than what the S4 Max normally costs. It's got all the same reliable mapping technology, with unbelievable obstacle avoidance to ensure that it doesn't bump into furniture.

On top of that, though, it marries superb suction power with the ability to convert into a mopping mode that makes it even more useful if you've got hard floors that need cleaning. It's got a jumbo-sized water tank that you can fill up, and moves around applying even pressure with its smart mopping attachment to leaving gleaming surfaces behind it, something the S4 Max can't match. Don't worry, though - it's super easy to set no-mop zones to make sure that it leaves your carpets well alone, and helping each surface to get its ideal cleaning routine.

If power is your priority, though, there's one vacuum that stands out - the Roborock S6 MaxV, an absolute powerhouse that eclipses the vast majority of competitors on the market to ensure that it makes mincemeat of the cleaning you need on a day-to-day basis.

On top of that brawn, it's got amazing smarts as well, with a twin-camera system to analyses the world around it as it moves, letting it see what obstructions are in its way and avoid them appropriately without interrupting its cleaning routine. It can even detect small objects that could snare it, leaving it with some of the most advanced obstacle avoidance ever put in a robot vacuum, with a neural network helping it to learn as time passes, too.

All this is paired with Roborock's usual user-friendly controls and the ease of tying your vacuum in with Amazon Alexa to get voice control, making for one of the most comprehensive robot vacuums on the market, at a discount that beggars belief for just one day only.