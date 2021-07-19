Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Roborock's brand new H7 Cordless Vacuum is available now

(Pocket-lint) - Roborock is one of the very biggest and most renowned names in the robot vacuum space, but that didn't stop it from launching an absolutely superb handheld vacuum, the H6, last year.

Now the follow-up to that vacuum is finally out; you can pick up a new Roborock H7 now, to enjoy improved battery life, suction power, and more.

Upgraded suction

As we always say about almost any vacuum, the real proof comes down to suction - it's what is most important, after all. That's why Roborock focussed its attention on eking out even more power from the already stellar levels of the H6, and that's saying something.

The H7 vacuum, therefore, has an improved 160AW maximum suction power, leveraging 480W of power to reach even further into carpets and cracks to extract every possible bit of dust and dirt, leaving things spotless in its wake. That's true whether you're looking to clean a carpeted area or hard flooring, too. In fact, you can also pick up a mopping accessory to make hard flooring even more shiny and clean, making the H7 truly multifunctional.

Battery improvements

How your handheld vacuum's battery performs is another huge variable when it comes to its success or failure, so Roborock also worked hard in this area. The new H7 can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours, which is a third quicker than the H6, while the outstanding LiPo battery can last for up to 90 minutes of cleaning time.

That means more of your time can be spent actually getting your cleaning done, and less of it waiting for a battery to charge up. Plus you get an OLED display by your handle so that you can easily check your battery levels while you move around, instead of being surprised by it suddenly running out.

Gorgeous design

Of course, another key factor when it comes to having a vacuum like this is that it looks sleek and fits nicely into your home decor - the Roborock H7 has a great futuristic design that's modern and refined.

However, it also includes smart practical touches like an expanded dustbin that now has a huge 500ml capacity to ensure you can clean for ages before it's full. This also now has the option of disposable dust bags in case you're particularly concerned about allergies, or just prefer to use them.

