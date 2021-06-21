(Pocket-lint) - At the end of the day, the thing that makes a vacuum cleaner great, whether it's a handheld vacuum or an upright model, is the power of its suction. That's just as true in the world of robot vacuums, but it's fair to say that there's plenty more going on there, too.

Roborock is one of the true masters of this market, with a huge range of robot vacuums that span a wide array of price-points and offer a huge list of features depending on what you need. At the top end of these options are truly amazing devices like the Roborock S7 and S5 Max, and these models rarely see discounts - however, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is here, and they've both got really impressive deals to take advantage of. Find out more about each of them, below.

The Roborock S7 is very much the latest and greatest - it's Roborock's newest robot vacuum, and is packed with insights gleaned from its years of making amazing cleaning devices. It's got suction so powerful that it can even lift small objects, like an AA battery, off the ground, and it puts that to good use by ensuring it picks up every scrap of dust and dirt as it cleans. Plus, a built-in mopping mode is incredibly sophisticated, with a sonic brush to really scrub the floor, and the ability to move between mopping and vacuuming without any intervention from you, unlike almost any other robot vacuum we know of.

It also has a bevvy of smart features including a super-powered LiDAR system that maps out your home as it moves around, and obstacle avoidance that's industry-leading. As it builds those maps of your home, it algorithmically works out the most efficient routes to clean it, so you can rest easy knowing it's moving smartly. This is a brand new model, so any discount is worth jumping on, and this one will only last for the duration of Prime Day.

When you're talking about Roborock's robot vacuums, though, one stands out as its clear best-seller - more people have S5 Max's than any of its other models, and it's super-popular for a reason. It brings all the benefits of Roborock's cutting-edge technology and attitude but is also a little more affordable than the very latest competition.

Just like the S7, you get astonishingly high suction power to leave practically no dust behind, as well as LiDAR scanning that's top of the range and makes for superb navigation and obstacle avoidance. There's even mopping, too, although it won't swap between them quite as quickly - that still means it can clean all the floor surfaces in your home properly, though. With a massive battery that can have it run for up to three hours on one charge, meanwhile, it's fully equipped to clean even large floorplans.

Best of all, it's got an enormous discount for Prime Day, which takes a whopping $170 off its regular price and brings it down to just $379.99 - that's a huge 31% off its regular price of $549.99, so make sure you don't let this one pass you by!

Check out deals on a range of Roborock products:

E4 Mop: Best offer on Amazon

S4 Max: Best offer on Amazon

S5 Max: Best offer on Amazon

S6 Pure: Best offer on Amazon

S6 MaxV: Best offer on Amazon

S7: Best offer on Amazon