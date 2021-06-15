Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals from Roborock

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's huge annual sale event, Prime Day, is right around the corner and will run on June 21 and 22 this year although, as usual, you can expect to see a fair few deals in the weeks on either side of the main two days.

It's the perfect time to pick up tech, with great discounts regularly appearing on items that you might have had your eye on for a while.

Robot vacuums are no exception, and Roborock is one of our favourite brands in this space. It's got some unbelievable deals on for Prime Day, so we've picked out a handful of the most impressive for you to check out, below. All of these deals will end at midnight on June 22, so don't hang around too long.

Starting at the lower end of the budget scale, Roborock has bestowed the biggest discount that the E4 Mop has ever seen, and it makes the vacuum an absolute steal at just $229.99, the sort of price that you normally can't rely on for quality.

You get just that here, though, with Roborock's trademark suction power leaving behind clean floors and mapping abilities that will really surprise you. Plus, it's got a mopping mode to let you clean hard floors just as effectively, making for a seriously impressive package at an equally compelling price.

Stepping things up a bit, but still retaining a baffling amount of value, you could opt for the higher-powered S6 Pure, which has been carefully designed to get you great suction power without raising the price too much.

You'll struggle to find any vacuum that can match what the S6 Pure offers at its Prime Day price of just $360, and its mapping capabilities are one amazing part of this. It can work out your floorplan and move around it smartly and autonomously with barely any instructions, freeing you up to do whatever you like with your free time.

Getting an S6 Pure feels a bit like waving goodbye to the days of tiresome chores, so be sure to grab one while this crazy deal lasts!

Finally, if you want to max out your power levels even further you could go another level higher and opt for the excellent S6 MaxV, which pumps in some additional suction power and scanning smarts.

This makes its obstacle avoidance second to none, ensuring that it can move around your home seamlessly without getting stuck on anything or bumping into things. It's also got mopping for that hard-floor bonus and integrates beautifully with Amazon Alexa, so it can easily become a voice-activated part of your smart home that you'll just take for granted.

The S6 MaxV is a robot vacuum as good as anything we've ever used, and Roborock has knocked its price down massively, making it just $549.99 for Prime Day, a low that it won't hit again any time soon.