(Pocket-lint) - Robot vacuums are here to stay - they've become bigger and bigger parts of many smart home setups over the last few years, and are getting more impressive and reliable all the time. We're huge fans of the convenience they bring, and one of our favourite brands in the market is Roborock.

It has a wide range of great robot vacuums available, but one of its most enticing models is the S6 Pure, a top-line vacuum that should fit into a wide range of budgets. Roborock's running an amazing giveaway on the S6 Pure right now, which you can find out how to enter at the bottom of this article. Before that, though, check out some of the features that make it such a great robot vacuum in the first place.

Like many of Roborock's robot vacuums, the S6 Pure has the sort of scanning technology on board that was revolutionary only a few years ago. Unlike other vacuum brands, you don't need to set a map of your floorplan out for it or use magnetic tape to tell it where to go.

Instead, it will map out the layout of your home itself, as it moves around, building up a detailed plan so that it can plan its movements and cleaning accordingly. This means that as time passes it will refine its routes more and more, ensuring the most efficient cleaning it can muster and freeing you of yet another minor hassle while you set it up. It's just another contributing factor behind the sheer convenience that Roborock specialises in.

Of course, it's great that the S6 Pure learns its own routes for cleaning, but equally important (or even more so) is how it actually manages that cleaning as it moves around. Suction is the key when it comes to a vacuum, and the S6 Pure has it in spades, with suction powerful enough to pick up even chunky bits of grit and dirt.

It can adjust that power as it moves around, too, so that it dials things up when on carpets compared to hard flooring, and leaves each behind it gleaming clean. When you add that to the S6 Pure's ability to move around on its own, you have a potent package. However, if you ever want it to avoid a certain room or area you can put down virtual walls incredibly easy using Roborock's hyper-intuitive app.

There are far more facets to touch on, though, when it comes to the smarts that Roborock packs into its vacuums. For example, you can integrate it with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart home system, to let you order your vacuum about using just your voice, for the real feeling of luxury.

Its filters also make it ideal for pet owners or people with allergies - it captures 95% of allergens as it cleans, rather than releasing them back into your air, making for a cleaner and fresher home. There's far more to go through, but for a full look at what makes it so special you can check out its product page on Amazon.

To enter the giveaway, though, all you have to do is go to our Facebook page, comment on the above post and like the story - that'll put you in with a chance of getting a free Roborock S6 Pure. The giveaway will be open until 11:59PM PDT, Sunday June 13 2021, and is open to residents in the US only.