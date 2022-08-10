How to change your Ring Doorbell tone and chime

(Pocket-lint) - The Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to communicate on who's coming a'knocking and keep track of movement at the front of your home. However, if colleagues, family or friends also have a Ring Doorbell, it can get tricky when out and about, as all Ring devices make the same notification sounds or ringtones by default. You can often find yourself scrabbling for your phone only to realise it's someone else's Ring that's being, well, rung.

Thankfully, there's a solution - you can change the tone / music of your Ring alerts, whether that be to your phone or an installed Chime at home. Here's how.

You can change the sounds your iPhone, iPad or Android device makes when your Ring Video Doorbell is pressed or detects motion.

To select a new tone to play:

1. Open the Ring app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap the burger symbol (the three lines) in the top-left hand corner to bring up the sidebar.

3. Tap on "Devices".

4. Now tap on your Ring Video Doorbell (you may have called it something else, such as "Front Door".

5. Swipe down until you see "Device settings" and tap on it.

6. Tap on "Notification Settings" on the next page.

7. Now tap on "App Notification Tones".

8. You can now set the Ring sounds you want for when the Doorbell is pressed or if it detects motion. You will hear a sample each time you tap on one.

9. Tap the back arrow in the top-left of the screen or close the app.

If you have a Ring Chime set up in your home, you can also change the ringtone designated to it. If you have more than one, you can change each Chime's tone independently.

To set a Chime tone:

1. Open the Ring app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap the burger symbol (the three lines) in the top-left hand corner to bring up the sidebar.

3. Tap on "Devices".

4. Scroll down to your Chime and tap on it.

5. Tap on "Audio Settings" on the following page.

6. Tap on "Chime Tones" and this will bring up a page of the different sounds you can choose from, plus the volume for both when the Doorbell rings or motion is detected.

7. Select one - it'll play the sound through the app as a test. Alternatively, you can tap the "Test Sound" bar at the bottom to hear the chosen tone again.

8. Tap the back arrow in the top-left of the screen and repeat for any other Chimes you have on the system, or close the app.

Sometimes, Ring will offer themed ringtones during holiday seasons. Just follow the steps above to change them and revert after Christmas, for example, is over.

