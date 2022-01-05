(Pocket-lint) - Ring has introduced a new sensor to its alarm system range.

The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor essentially does what it says on the box - it detects the sound of glass breaking, so can monitor windows and glass doors for illegal entry.

It uses artificial intelligence to detect many different sounds of glass smashing or breaking up to 25 feet (7.62 metres) away. It is also smart enough to distinguish the sound of breaking glass with dishes clattering or keys jangling.

Like others in the range, when the Glass Break Sensor detects an anomaly it will alert the system which then notifies the user. A real-time alert will appear on the Ring app and even automatically trigger the built-in Ring Alarm siren if enabled in settings.

An Alarm Outdoor Siren can also be started too, if owned.

The sensor will be available in the UK and US from 16 February 2022, priced at £35 and $39.99 respectively.

Other sensors already available for the Ring Alarm system include an Outdoor Contact Sensor, Indoor Contact Sensor, Motion Detectors, and range extenders.

The whole system can be bought in a bundle with different sensors included. It is easy to install and setup through the Ring mobile app.

