Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Ring smart home news

Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor will detect smashing glass from up to 25ft away

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Ring Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor will detect smashing glass from up to 25ft away

- Available from 16 February 2022

- Priced at £35 / $39.99

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Ring has introduced a new sensor to its alarm system range.

The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor essentially does what it says on the box - it detects the sound of glass breaking, so can monitor windows and glass doors for illegal entry.

It uses artificial intelligence to detect many different sounds of glass smashing or breaking up to 25 feet (7.62 metres) away. It is also smart enough to distinguish the sound of breaking glass with dishes clattering or keys jangling.

Like others in the range, when the Glass Break Sensor detects an anomaly it will alert the system which then notifies the user. A real-time alert will appear on the Ring app and even automatically trigger the built-in Ring Alarm siren if enabled in settings.

RingRing Alarm Glass Break Sensor will detect smashing glass from up to 25 feet away photo 2

An Alarm Outdoor Siren can also be started too, if owned.

The sensor will be available in the UK and US from 16 February 2022, priced at £35 and $39.99 respectively.

Other sensors already available for the Ring Alarm system include an Outdoor Contact Sensor, Indoor Contact Sensor, Motion Detectors, and range extenders.

Protect your home with this wireless and wire-free outdoor rechargeable security camera
Protect your home with this wireless and wire-free outdoor rechargeable security camera By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

The whole system can be bought in a bundle with different sensors included. It is easy to install and setup through the Ring mobile app.

squirrel_widget_4320202

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 5 January 2022.
Recommended for you
Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor will detect smashing glass from up to 25ft away
Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor will detect smashing glass from up to 25ft away By Rik Henderson ·
Best Wi-Fi router 2022: Budget, mid-range and wireless mesh systems for your home network
Best Wi-Fi router 2022: Budget, mid-range and wireless mesh systems for your home network By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6, the home network of the future is here!
Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6, the home network of the future is here! By Pocket-lint Promotion ·