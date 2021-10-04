(Pocket-lint) - Not to be outdone by Google's new Halloween ringtones for Nest doorbells, Amazon is rolling out its own bit of spooky fun for its Ring doorbells, including Halloween-themed chime tones, quick replies, and decorative faceplates. Here's how to get all of them.

This Halloween, Ring is letting you choose from all-new "chime tones", such as bats, ghosts, howl, scream, organ tones, a creepy laugh, a screeching cat, and a creaky door. To change your doorbell chime, you'll need to open the latest version of the Ring app on your mobile device and then follow these steps:

Tap the three lines on the left. Select Devices. Pick the doorbell that you want to set up. Tap the Audio Settings icon. Under Audio Settings, tap Chime Tones. Choose the Chime Tone you desire. Hit Save Changes.

Need more help? See Ring's support page for chime tones.

Ring's "Quick Reply" feature allows you to send an automated response to guests if you're unable to answer the door (including standard replies such as "We can't answer the door right now..." or "Please leave the package outside..."). But, now, Ring is adding four more options specifically for Halloweentime:

Logitech's mice and keyboards are perfect for getting back to school or college By Pocket-lint Promotion · 4 October 2021

"Tell us what brings you here... or we'll put a spell on you!"

"Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh]."

"Just a minute! Feel free to park your broom."

"Please leave the package (and any hocus pocus) outside."

To set up quick replies for your doorbell, you'll need to open the latest version of the Ring app on your mobile device and then follow these steps:

Tap the three lines on the left. Select Devices. Pick the doorbell that you want to set up. Tap the Smart Assistant tile below the doorbell. Tap Quick Replies. Tap the Enable Autoreply button on the bottom of the screen. Choose the message you desire. Set your message delay time (from Right away to 20 seconds). Hit Got It! to finish.

Need more help? See Ring's support page for quick replies.

Last but not least, those of you who are truly festive can go all out and decorate your Ring doorbell with a new faceplate for All Hallows' Eve. Ring is selling a new bat-themed plate and a spiderweb design for the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and a pumpkin/candy corn plate and an autumn design for the Doorbell 3, 3 Plus, and 4. All the Halloween faceplates are priced at $15 each and are available to purchase now from Ring's US website.