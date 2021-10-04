Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to get Ring's spooky Halloween chimes, quick replies, and faceplates

- October is here!

(Pocket-lint) - Not to be outdone by Google's new Halloween ringtones for Nest doorbells, Amazon is rolling out its own bit of spooky fun for its Ring doorbells, including Halloween-themed chime tones, quick replies, and decorative faceplates. Here's how to get all of them. 

How to change your Ring doorbell chime tone

Halloween chime tones

This Halloween, Ring is letting you choose from all-new "chime tones", such as bats, ghosts, howl, scream, organ tones, a creepy laugh, a screeching cat, and a creaky door. To change your doorbell chime, you'll need to open the latest version of the Ring app on your mobile device and then follow these steps:

  1. Tap the three lines on the left.
  2. Select Devices.
  3. Pick the doorbell that you want to set up.
  4. Tap the Audio Settings icon.
  5. Under Audio Settings, tap Chime Tones.
  6. Choose the Chime Tone you desire.
  7. Hit Save Changes.

Need more help? See Ring's support page for chime tones.

How to set up Ring doorbell quick replies

Halloween quick replies

Ring's "Quick Reply" feature allows you to send an automated response to guests if you're unable to answer the door (including standard replies such as "We can't answer the door right now..." or "Please leave the package outside..."). But, now, Ring is adding four more options specifically for Halloweentime:

  • "Tell us what brings you here... or we'll put a spell on you!"
  • "Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh]."
  • "Just a minute! Feel free to park your broom."
  • "Please leave the package (and any hocus pocus) outside."

To set up quick replies for your doorbell, you'll need to open the latest version of the Ring app on your mobile device and then follow these steps:

  1. Tap the three lines on the left.
  2. Select Devices.
  3. Pick the doorbell that you want to set up.
  4. Tap the Smart Assistant tile below the doorbell.
  5. Tap Quick Replies.
  6. Tap the Enable Autoreply button on the bottom of the screen.
  7. Choose the message you desire.
  8. Set your message delay time (from Right away to 20 seconds).
  9. Hit Got It! to finish.

Need more help? See Ring's support page for quick replies.

How to get a holiday faceplate for your Ring doorbell

Halloween faceplates

Last but not least, those of you who are truly festive can go all out and decorate your Ring doorbell with a new faceplate for All Hallows' Eve. Ring is selling a new bat-themed plate and a spiderweb design for the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and a pumpkin/candy corn plate and an autumn design for the Doorbell 3, 3 Plus, and 4. All the Halloween faceplates are priced at $15 each and are available to purchase now from Ring's US website.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 4 October 2021.
