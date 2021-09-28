Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Ring's new smart alerts can tell you if you left the door open

(Pocket-lint) - Ring has announced a couple of updates, bringing new smart alerts to its devices. The new functions join existing smart features across Ring's range of video doorbells and smart cameras.

The first option is pretty common - package alerts. This is something that Arlo and Nest offer, and with Ring, you'll be able to designate a zone so that your camera can detect when a package is delivered, so you receive a package alert.

This will save you checking every motion to see if it was your delivery.

Package alerts will be coming to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen), but you'll need to have a Ring Protect plan.

The next option is clever, as it's for customised event alerts. This will allow you to train your camera to detect a specific event, basically to teach the AI to recognise a specific condition, like a door that's open rather than closed.

This only applies to the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery, but what you'll be able to do during setup is take still images from your camera showing the door open and the door closed.

From these images, the AI can learn to recognise both states - door open and door closed - and can then alert you to a specific change. This might be the sort of thing you can use for your garage door, your garden gate or perhaps your shed door, so you'll be able to get an alert if something isn't as it should be.

Again, this is only coming to the Spotlight Cam Battery and you'll need a Ring Protect plan again. The update will arrive in the next few months.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 28 September 2021.
