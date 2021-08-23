Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Ring smart home news

Ring to discontinue desktop apps from October

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Ring to discontinue desktop apps from October

- Mac OS X and Windows apps to stop working 15 October 2021

- Browser features expanded instead

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Ring is to shut down its desktop apps for Mac and PC this coming October.

Native applications for OS X and Windows will no longer work from 15 October 2021. You will have to use either a mobile app on your phone or tablet, or access your Ring Video Doorbell or cameras through a browser instead.

Users will be logged out of the dedicated apps and won't be able to log back into them again. Some Ring devices don't work in either the Mac or PC apps already, including the Video Doorball Wired, Video Doorbell Pro 2, and Video Doorbell 4.

Those who want to track their Ring devices on a desktop or laptop computer will still be able to do so through Ring.com, with new features being added to web version that mirror the key abilities of the native apps.

That includes the ability to live view camera feeds, check out historical recordings, even answer calls from your browser.

Ring will soon add browser notifications too, to inform you when something needs attention.

You can also manage your Ring Protect subscription and access the Control Center from the webpage after logging in.

We have to say, we're a little disappointed the dedicated desktop apps are vanishing, especially as we use the OS X daily, but this does seem a decent enough alternative.

Plus, if you have an Alexa device nearby, you can set up a routine for your Video Doorbell.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 23 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Ring Video Doorbell 4: Life in colour
Ring Video Doorbell 4: Life in colour By Dan Grabham ·
Nanoleaf Elements review: A more natural look?
Nanoleaf Elements review: A more natural look? By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Ring to discontinue desktop apps from October
Ring to discontinue desktop apps from October By Rik Henderson ·