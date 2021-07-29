(Pocket-lint) - Did you know your Ring video doorbell can automatically answer with preset messages and record like an answering machine too?

That's what Ring Quick Replies is all about. The feature, available to all Ring users (in English language), rolled out in the US in February 2021 and is now available in the UK and Ireland too.

Here's everything you need to know about it and how it works.

It's a feature you can turn on or off, assigning a preset response to your doorbell - to a time from immediately to 20 seconds after the button is pressed - that is output through the doorbell's speaker.

It's also possible for your visitor to reply, the doorbell recording their message for you to play back at a later date - if, that is, you have a Ring Protect subscription plan. You don't need this subscription for Quick Replies to function, however, only to view and listen back to recordings.

First thing's first: you can't record your own message; it's only pre-recorded messages provided by Ring that you can select.

Here's the six presets - which are five seconds longest - that are available:

"Please leave the package outside. If you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now."

"We can't answer the door right now, but if you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now."

"Hi! We'll be right there."

"Sorry, we're not interested."

"Thanks for stopping by. If you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now."

"Hi! Please wait. It may take me a moment to answer."

Ring could update the available presets in the future, too.

Open the Ring app > tap the three lines up top left > tap Devices > select your doorbell > tap the Smart Responses tiles > tap Quick Replies switch so it turns blue > select Quick Reply message > Set message delay (from 0 to 20 seconds) > tap Save.

If you don't see the Smart Responses tile then your doorbell may not be compatible or your Ring app may require an update through the relevant Apple/Google store.

If your visitor leaves a message it can be up to 60 seconds maximum.

Not every Ring video doorbell is compatible with Quick Replies. Amazon lists the following devices:

Video Doorbell (2nd Generation)

Video Doorbell 2

Video Doorbell 3

Video Doorbell 3 Plus

Video Doorbell 4

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Ring Door View Cam

Oddly the Doorbell Pro 2 isn't included in that list, but we expect this to be added.

Yes, in Live View, if you see you don't wish to answer the door then you can select one of the six preset responses to play. That could be particularly useful for the "sorry, we're not interested" one!

Unlike Ring's motion settings, which can be scheduled, Quick Replies currently can't be activated on specific times or dates. It's also not possible to assign Quick Reply on/off based on a doorbell's Mode (i.e. Home/Away). We hope to see this feature updated in the future.