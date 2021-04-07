Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro adds colour night vision and improved motion detection

(Pocket-lint) - Ring has introduced the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro.

As the 'Pro' moniker suggests, it's basically just an enhanced version of the Ring Floodlight Cam with some bells and whistles.

The new security cam is designed to be wired to the mains for constant power and introduces colour night vision as well as 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View and carries a $40/£40 price premium over the standard model.

Those latter two features were introduced on Ring's premium wired doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. 3D Motion Detection enables you to pinpoint the location of a motion alert thanks to motion 'thresholds' you can configure. So you may only want to get a motion alert when somebody comes within a few metres of your garage door rather than when they first step onto the end of your drive.

The Bird’s Eye View gives you an aerial view of the outside area of your property so you can see where an intruder went once they enter your property.

Once again the camera includes Customisable Motion Zones so you can fine-tune where on your land triggers an event as well as Privacy Zones that exclude areas from capturing video for added privacy of a neighbour's property for example. And, as you'd expect there are super bright floodlights and a siren, too.

Ring says it has also enhanced the audio capability of the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, a feature it calls Audio+. It says that you should be able to hear what’s happening more distinctly thanks to an array microphone including echo cancellation.

Writing by Dan Grabham.