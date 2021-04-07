Ring Video Doorbell 4 tops out the ever-expanding range of doorbells

(Pocket-lint) - Ring has announced yet another Ring Video Doorbell. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 sits above last year's Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus as well as the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) in the company's rechargeable battery-powered doorbell range.

So what does it bring to the party? The 3 Plus' Pre-roll feature (showing you what led up to a motion alert being triggered) has now been upgraded to colour in the 4 - the 3 Plus only offered black and white Pre-roll. While that's a welcome upgrade, it's a relatively minor enhancement.

As with the other current Ring video doorbells, there's also Advanced Motion Detection if you have a Ring Protect Plan.

We asked Ring whether the launch of the Video Doorbell 4 meant last year's Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus would be discontinued, but it seems they're both going to stick around for now: "At this time, both Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are still available for purchase. We’ll keep you updated with any future changes to Ring’s product offering."

Even if they were discontinued, chances are they would be available for a while. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 (replaced by 3) has only recently gone out of stock at many retailers.

