Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren provides external visual and audio alerts for your Ring Alarm

(Pocket-lint) - Ring is launching a new Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren to beef up its home security range.

The Amazon-owned company is also bringing the second-generation of Ring Alarm to the UK and Europe, having previously launched it in the US last year.

The Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren provides audible and visual alerts, flashing red LEDs when triggered. The siren is also illuminated at night.

As you can see above, it's not exactly subtle (it's around 24cm or 9.25 inches square) and while that is, of course, the point you might not want something so striking on the outside of your home. You can customise the lighting and set up in the Ring app , however.

The five-piece kit for the Ring Alarm 2nd generation is also getting a wider launch - as we mentioned, it was launched in the US previously.

There's an updated Alarm Keypad compared with the first generation and you can utilise one-touch buttons to sound the Alarm or to activate Assisted Monitoring with the Ring Protect Plus subscription service. As in the Ring app, Mode buttons on the keypad make it easy for you to set your alarm to Disarmed, Home, or Away Mode.

Three preset contacts can also be notified that there is an issue. New, smaller, sensors are also used to they can be more subtly placed in your home. The five-piece kit comes with a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender.

When triggered, Ring Alarm can trigger other Ring devices - like doorbells or internal cameras - to start recording video.

