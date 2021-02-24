Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 brings higher resolution and 3D motion to the party

(Pocket-lint) - Ring has announced it's replacing its high-end Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a new version - the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. The new doorbell leaked earlier in the month.

Recently a cheaper wired doorbell was launched - the Ring Video Doorbell Wired - but this new bell takes things up a notch for the Ring range with higher resolution video and advanced motion location features.

The big new feature of the Video Doorbell Pro 2 - which slots into the range above the wire-free Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus - is 1536p HD video (better than the Full HD in other models) and unique to this device, 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View. The 1536p HD video also boasts colour night vision, so no more black and white night shots.

3D Motion Detection uses radar to better detect objects by measuring their distance and angle in front of the camera meaning even greater control over motion alerts since you can select distance thresholds past which motion alerts should happen.

The Bird’s Eye View feature provides an aerial map of your property, showing where a motion event starts and so giving you a bit more context.

As with other Ring devices, there are Customisable Motion Zones and Privacy Zones and two-way audio with noise cancellation. This time there's an array microphone to limit sound distortion.

Writing by Dan Grabham.