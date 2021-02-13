(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Amazon-owned Ring is about to expand its dizzying line of video doorbells with yet another updated model. The Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro 2 has leaked through Best Buy Canada, as spotted by ZatzNotFunny.

A successor to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, it'll cost $325 in Canada (roughly $250 in the US or £180 in the UK). It appears to be the first Ring video doorbell to stream video resolution at higher than 1080p, thanks to a 1536p “expanded Head to Toe view” that “allows you to clearly see who is at your door", according to the leaked listing. The doorbell also seems a bit shorter and wider.

Otherwise, it has the same design as its predecessor, a doorbell that we thought, in our review, was worth the investment over the standard Ring products. With programmable motion zones, customisable alerts, and adjustable Chime sounds, there's little else we wanted from the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. So, the improved resolution and field of view in the second-gen will be a nice upgrade.

One other cool feature about the new version: There's a mention of “3D motion detection", which could be something where a touchless doorbell can tell when someone’s standing in front of it. The Best Buy product description doesn't make that clear, however. The listing does suggest Ring's new doorbell might be available from 31 March 2021, so we'll keep you posted if we learn more.

Ring really is the doorbell king - and the Pro has always been well worth installing for always-on peace of mind and convenience.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.