Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a low cost way to get a Ring

(Pocket-lint) - Ring has debuted a mega cheap way to get one of its doorbells by launching a $49/£49 wired version called Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

The product won't be available until May, but it's already on Amazon's site. The biggest benefit of having no internal battery is that is pretty slim yet is still capable of Full HD 1080p video. However, there's no 5GHz Wi-Fi support - just 2.4Ghz - unlike the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.

squirrel_widget_3956629

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is essentially a much cheaper version of the also-wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro but capable of many of the same things.

Again it features real-time alerts, live video and two-way talk plus full integration with the Ring app. As with other Ring products you need to take out a Ring Protect subscription which will also enable you to use Pre-Roll to see what triggered your alerts. And you'll probably need a Ring Chime for audible alerts in your home.

If you have existing doorbell wiring it's a total no-brainer. If you don't, then Ring's existing entry-level video doorbell clocks in at $89/£89 - see the latest pricing below. Amazon-owned

Ring is clearly trying to make its doorbells more accessible in terms of price, following the path now well-trodden by the Amazon Echo.

squirrel_widget_238298

Writing by Dan Grabham.