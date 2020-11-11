(Pocket-lint) - Ring has reportedly issued a recall for some second generation Ring Video Doorbells in the US and Canada that could present a fire or damage risk.

Entry-level doorbells with the serial number 5UM5E5 could overheat and become hazardous if the wrong installation screws are used. They could technically pierce the battery and cause issues.

The Amazon-issued recall affects around 350,000 Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) models sold in the US between June and October this year, and a further 8,700 sold in Canada. There is currently no recall for models sold in the UK or elsewhere.

You can check the serial number of your device on its rear, or by following the instructions on Ring's own website.

It's also worth noting that, even if your device has the serial number in question, you do not necessarily have to return it. You just need to follow the revised installation instructions found here.

Plus, if you already installed the doorbell with authorised screws in a fashion similar to that in the revised instructions, you need not worry.

The recall does not affect any other model of Ring Video Doorbell, including the excellent Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which we have reviewed here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.