Save 20 percent on the Ring Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus

(Pocket-lint) - The Ring Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus were announced earlier this year to replace Ring's premium line of video doorbells. Both currently have 20 percent off, making them a really good deal.

squirrel_widget_236306

They both introduce dual-band Wi-Fi for increased performance while the 3 Plus also has pre-roll, where you can view a few seconds of video (in lesser quality) before the movement is detected.

It means you can see how situations occur - if someone scratches your car, you'll see the seconds before the bump and not just when they're already in view.

squirrel_widget_236292

Both models now also feature an adjustable motion zone, called near zone. This can detect motion within 1.5 to 4.5-metres of the front door. Plus you can also exclude areas of the camera's field of view from video recordings.

In May Ring also revamped the original Ring Video Doorbell with Full HD recording and that's now the base level doorbell - it doesn't have a removable battery so you need to remove the whole doorbell from the bracket to charge.

squirrel_widget_238298

Writing by Dan Grabham.