Ring revamps the original Ring Video Doorbell with Full HD recording but still $89/£99

Fresh from announcing the Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus (with pre-roll), Ring has now updated the base-level Ring Video Doorbell with Full HD video (up from 720p) and it's still available for the bargain price of £89/$99.

The model is known as Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation) which is slightly (very) confusing to our mind and will no doubt confuse consumers.

So with this update, why would you pay more for one of the 3 Series models?

Well, as well as the aforementioned pre-roll available on the 3 Plus, the 3 Series of doorbells can also connect to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks whereas this new doorbell is for 2.4GHz networks only. This doorbell also needs to be removed to be charged, while the Doorbell 2, 3 and 3 Plus have removable batteries.

Even so, it's cracking value. It also features better night vision than the older version plus updated and adjustable motion zones like the 3 Series models. Also like other models, there are three preset modes (Home, Away, Disarmed) that mean you can control when the Ring Video Doorbell detects motion and starts recording.

The old model was certainly in line for an update - it has been six years since Ring first launched its original Ring Video Doorbell.

It's available for pre-order already from Amazon UK, Amazon US and Ring, but is slated to be released on 3 June.