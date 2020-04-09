Amazon-owned Ring has updated its home security system with a second-generation model. It's still selling the original version, too.

The company published a blog post to explain the differences between the new and old systems. It described the second-gen kit as having a "sleek design" with smaller motion detectors and contact sensors that are easier to mount. There's also a refreshed keypad with a button that allows you to press and hold it for three seconds to quickly contact emergency services like police, fire, or medical.

The new Ring Alarm comes with five, 10, or 14 pieces. All three sizes include the base station, keypad, motion and contact sensors, and a range extender. Everything is in matte, whereas the old version had more of a plastic sheen.

You can set up Ring Alarm to send notifications when it detects movements, though it requires a $10 monthly (or $100 annually) Plus plan subscription if you want the emergency response options. The Plus plan offers home monitoring for break-ins, plus it detects changes in temperature, smoke, and carbon monoxide. It also does flood watching and works with other Ring devices.

To arm and disarm any of the Ring Alarm systems, just use the mobile app. You can also pair them with an Alexa device for voice control.

You can pre-order the second-generation Ring Alarm system starting at $199 on Ring.com or Amazon.com. It ships from 29 April. Ring is still selling the original version of its system on its website.