The Ring Doorbox is an unexpected guest - but what is it?

Hot on the heels of the new Ring Doorbell 3 and slightly-better Ring Doorbell 3 Pro comes this - the so-called Ring Doorbox.

Details on the new product are sketchy, to say the least. Dave Zatz first posted about the product which he suggested could be a key safe (or enable couriers to use Amazon Key). It certainly doesn't look like an intercom or apartment doorbell, which is another theory.

Another thought we had was whether it could be a second doorbell for your home. Maybe you'd use it for a back door, for example, but it would pair with your main door's Ring Doorbell 3 and a Chime Pro so it would ring in the same way.

Certainly Ring has been beefing up its range of devices in recent months as it looks to lock-in its premier position in smart doorbells and home security, covering off more entry points and paths with solar bulbs, gate openers, alarms and new cameras.

Certainly, there are becoming few areas around home access where Ring doesn't have a say - though there's possibly a gap around giving access to someone else who needs access to your home.

Ring also recently revamped its Control Center software to head off privacy concerns which have dogged the Amazon-owned company over the last couple of years.