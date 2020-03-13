Ring has responded to further criticism of its privacy practices by suspending use of the majority of third-party trackers in its apps.

After releasing its Control Center section of the Ring mobile app, which introduced some privacy opt in/opt out preferences, it found that some customers wanted greater control still.

It didn't address the use of third-party trackers, for example, which had caused concern for some customers after they were discovered earlier this year.

The decision to suspend most of those services has therefore been made in order to offer even more options in the Control Center:

"We have temporarily paused the use of most third-party analytics services in the Ring apps and website while we work on providing users with more abilities to opt out in Control Center," the company said in a statement.

"In early spring, we will provide customers with additional options to limit sharing information with third-party service providers.

"Users can now opt out of sharing their information for the purpose of receiving personalised ads. If a user opts out, Ring will not share their information with third parties to serve them personalised Ring ads.

"Although we believe personalised advertising can deliver a better customer experience, beginning this week we will provide users with a choice to opt out in Control Center."

It is likely the new options will be available in time for the release of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and its Plus step-up model in April.