As previously leaked, Ring has announced two upgraded additions to its doorbell range in the form of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.

Both look similar to each other and the previous generation doorbell. However, they add a couple of enhancements over the Video Doorbell 2, with the Plus model getting an extra feature.

The major improvement comes in connectivity. Both the third-generation devices now come with dual-band Wi-Fi. Where both the Doorbell 2 and its predecessor were restricted to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, the Doorbell 3 and Plus offer both 2.4Ghz and 5GHz for greatly improved wireless performance.

That's something we've bemoaned in the past, so is great to see it addressed. It will be interesting to see what effect that has on battery life, which we'll find out during our review process, but for now it gets a thumbs-up from us.

You also now get an adjustable motion zone, called near zone. This can detect motion within 1.5 to 4.5-metres of the front door. And, new privacy zones functionality enables the user to exclude areas of the camera's field of view from video recordings.

The final major new feature is exclusive to the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. It is the first battery-operated smart doorbell to sport pre-roll. That means video will be captured four seconds before motion is detected, so you can see what triggered a motion alert, not just the after effects.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 and its Plus sibling will be available in the UK from 28 April, priced at £179 and £199 respectively.

As well as the those, Ring will also introduce two new chimes: the next-gen Ring Chime and Ring Chime Pro. They will also be available from April, priced at £29 and £49 respectively.