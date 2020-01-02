The Amazon-owned Ring will have a decent presence at CES next week, with a couple of products expected to launch during the show at the very least.

Recent rumours, leaks and filings with the Federal Communications Commission in the US have suggested that the smart home security brand is about to unleash its own smart bulb and internal sensor. It has also been suggested recently that a new Ring Chime Pro is on the horizon, one with added features.

A posting found on the FCC website in November even showed the device face-down, with a label showing that it will be called the Ring Chime Pro (second generation).

Now, an image of the front of the device has emerged and it could contain a tantalising hint that Alexa could be built directly into the ringer this time around.

If that is the case, it could work as an Echo Flex as well as chime when someone presses the button on a Ring Video Doorbell.

Certainly, renowned industry expert Dave Zatz speculates that could be the case, thanks to the circular blue Alexa-style light on the front.

Speaking of CES, here's the Ring Chime Pro *2* -- looks like it's got a full-on speaker and Alexa, maybe like an Echo Flex. pic.twitter.com/onVChand4N — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) January 2, 2020

He also admits that it could just end up being a fancy bit of illumination, but wonders why a doorbell chime would need something so bright and obvious if that turns out to be the case.

Either way, we'll find out for sure during CES 2020, where Pocket-lint will be in attendance. You will be able to follow our coverage here.