  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Ring smart home news

Ring Chime Pro 2 leaks ahead of CES, coming with Alexa on board?

·
Ring Ring Chime Pro 2 leaks ahead of CES, coming with Alexa on board?
The best Amazon Echo deals 2020
The best Amazon Echo deals 2020

- Expected to launch in Las Vegas

The Amazon-owned Ring will have a decent presence at CES next week, with a couple of products expected to launch during the show at the very least.

Recent rumours, leaks and filings with the Federal Communications Commission in the US have suggested that the smart home security brand is about to unleash its own smart bulb and internal sensor. It has also been suggested recently that a new Ring Chime Pro is on the horizon, one with added features.

A posting found on the FCC website in November even showed the device face-down, with a label showing that it will be called the Ring Chime Pro (second generation).

Now, an image of the front of the device has emerged and it could contain a tantalising hint that Alexa could be built directly into the ringer this time around.

If that is the case, it could work as an Echo Flex as well as chime when someone presses the button on a Ring Video Doorbell.

Certainly, renowned industry expert Dave Zatz speculates that could be the case, thanks to the circular blue Alexa-style light on the front.

He also admits that it could just end up being a fancy bit of illumination, but wonders why a doorbell chime would need something so bright and obvious if that turns out to be the case.

Either way, we'll find out for sure during CES 2020, where Pocket-lint will be in attendance. You will be able to follow our coverage here.

PopularIn Smart Home
What is Amazon Alexa calling and messaging and how does it work?
Winston is a clever box that sits between your router and modem and protects your privacy like a Rottweiler protects your home
Ring Chime Pro 2 leaks ahead of CES, coming with Alexa on board?
Best smart dishwashers 2020: The technology making cleaning dishes easier
Best smart ovens 2020: The tech changing the way we cook
The best coffee machines 2020: Our pick of the best bean-to-cup, ground and capsule machines