5 reasons Ring's Stick Up Cam should be on your festive shopping list

Ring, famous for its connected video doorbells, also offers a range of security cameras for both indoor and outdoor use.

The next-gen Ring Stick-Up Cams are the latest in the company's range and will work indoors and outdoors. The Stick-Up Cam line can be plugged into the mains, run from a battery or powered by a solar-powered accessory.

Plus, if you buy the Ring Stick-Up Cam from Currys PC World you'll get free next day delivery while there's also the option of click and collect from over 800 stores. And, should you wish, you can spread the cost with flexible credit.

Here are five reasons it should be on your shopping list:

The Ring Stick Up Cam is a versatile security camera that is powered by a removable, rechargeable battery pack or plugged into the mains. It goes anywhere, inside or out. You can place it on a flat surface for flexibility or on a wall for a secure mount. Wherever you are, Stick Up Cam lets you check in on your home at any time.

Both the Stick Up Cam Plug-In and Stick Up Cam Battery feature up to 1080p HD video and night vision, providing crisp HD video even if the lights are off allowing you to see, hear and speak to people on camera from anywhere. Motion zones let you pick areas to receive motion alerts for, while a Ring Protect subscription lets you save all of your recordings in the app for up to 30 days. Watch the pets play at home while you’re at work, or just make sure there’s no one sneaking down your driveway.

The Stick Up Cam is part of the Ring product range, meaning you can manage all your Ring devices and see what’s happening from a single dashboard and control everything with one simple app. You can get notifications whenever motion is detected or watch over your entire home by connecting multiple Stick Up Cams, together with Ring Video Doorbells and Ring Alarm.

There are two power options with the Ring Stick Up Cam. You can opt for a rechargeable, replaceable battery option with its wire-free design that means you can put it where you need it, and move it when you need to, or a plug-in version to keep it powered around the clock. There's also solar panel accessory to allow you to top up the battery with power from the sun.

Because the Ring Stick Up Cam is part of the popular Ring range, it works with Alexa. You can connect Stick Up Cam to your Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV or Alexa-enabled Fire Tablet to monitor your home from the comfort of your sofa. Need to see a real-time view of all activity in front of your camera? Just ask Alex201a.