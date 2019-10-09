Ring is bringing its smart home alarm system to the UK, and you can now pre-order it for a 7 November shipping date.

The Ring Alarm was first made available in the US last year and comes in a security kit that includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor for a door or window, range extender and motion detector.

It is easy to install, with the existing Ring application for smartphones, tablets or computers used to connect the base station to the internet. Then all you have to do is fit the contact sensor and place the motion detector in the place you most want covered.

As with other Ring products, when one of the sensors is tripped, you will get a notification sent to your device although, in this case, the alarm will also set off a siren.

Plus, if you have a Ring Video Doorbell and/or cameras, you can set the Alarm to also start video recording on them all, in order to catch any intruder.

The Ring Alarm Security Kit costs £249 all-in, although you can also subscribe to a further, more enhanced service for extra protection. Ring Protect Plus includes the ability to automatically call up to three emergency contacts during an Alarm event, cellular backup for the base station in the event of an internet outage, and 30 days of cloud video recording for all Ring devices in the same location.

You can pre-order the Ring Alarm Security Kit from Amazon.co.uk now.

