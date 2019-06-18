Ring's latest smart doorbell is now available. The Ring Door View Cam replaces the peephole in your front door, offering full Ring connected security services while still giving you an instant view at people outside.

It is available now in the UK, US and several other European cities, priced at £179/$199 and stocked by Ring itself, parent company Amazon and other select retailers.

The Ring Door View Cam is easy to install. Just pop out the existing peephole and attach the smart device either side of the door. It does not require drilling or any other modifications.

It is battery powered - like the Ring Video Doorbell 2 - and as well as a physical peephole, has a 1080p camera with motion detection, two-way talk and night vision. It also has knock detection, in case people don't press the bell button itself.

The design of the Door View Cam was partly inspired by customers who would like a smart video doorbell but couldn't install a conventional device, such as those who live in flats and apartment buildings.

While they might not need a dedicated bell, they can still make use of the security benefits of having camera motion detection and alerts to their smartphones.

"As we continue on our mission of reducing crime in neighbourhoods, we want everyone with a front door to have the ability to protect their property and prevent crime from taking place," said Ring's founder Jamie Siminoff.

"We’ve heard from countless customers over the years who want to secure their front door with a Ring Doorbell but are not able to install one of our existing doorbells. With the addition of Door View Cam, we are unlocking peace of mind for every customer."