  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Ring smart home news

New Ring products destined for CES 2019 leaked: Beams Spotlight and Wired Floodlight

|
Dave Zatz New Ring products destined for CES 2019 leaked: Beams Spotlight and Wired Floodlight
Best Amazon Echo deals for January 2019
Best Amazon Echo deals for January 2019

- Three lighting solutions under the Beams brand

Amazon-owned Ring will launch several new products during 2019, with several leaked online prior to a possible CES unveiling.

In collaboration with another Amazon-owned brand Mr Beams, Ring will reportedly release a standalone smart light: the Ring Beams Spotlight.

It looks like it could work in a similar way to the Ring Spotlight Cam but without the video camera element.

RingRing Beams Spotlight image 1

We don't know much more at present, but could hear something else in the build up to CES 2019 which starts next week.

Those with a Ring Spotlight Cam already could be about to get more from their device. A second leaked product - the Ring Beams Wired Floodlight - has a socket that fits the Spotlight Cam and can be used to add further illumination when motion is detected. It effectively turns the Ring camera into the more fully-featured Ring Floodlight Cam.

1/3Dave Zatz

Finally, Twitter user Dave Zatz has posted an image of a Beams Landscape Transformer, which presumably adds Ring smart functionality to generic outdoors, landscape lighting.

RingRing Transformer image 1

We hope to find out more on all these products during CES in Las Vegas ourselves. Pocket-lint will be there in force from Sunday 6 January and will report back with all the news and first impressions from the show floor.

In the meantime, you can catch up with the latest CES rumours in our handy round-up here.

PopularIn Smart Home
Ring Door View Cam initial review: A connected doorbell perfect for apartment renters
Sharp adds Alexa to new smart kitchen appliances range
The best new Alexa devices: AI-powered TVs, fridges, mirrors and more
Buy two Amazon Echo Dots for £59.99, saving £40
Hurry! Chromecast Audio is $20 off - grab one before they sell out forever
Samsung now makes robots: Meet Bot Care, Bot Air, Bot Retail, and Gem
Comments