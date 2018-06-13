  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Ring smart home news

Ring Alarm home security system is now available to buy in US

|
 
Google Home vs Home Mini vs Home Max vs Home Hub: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?
Google Home vs Home Mini vs Home Max vs Home Hub: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?

- It's US-only at launch

Ring has announced when you can buy its full home security system for those that want to ensure their house is protected both inside and out. 

The system, which includes an alarm, keypad, a motion sensor ($30 each for additional ones), and a window or door sensor ( $20 each for additional ones), is called Ring Alarm. It was announced last October, but was then hit with a lawsuit by ADT. Now, after an eight-month lengthy delay, and a rebranding, Ring has launched the security system for $199. It's scheduled to begin shipping next month.

Amazon-owned Ring is offering an affordable entry into smart home security, compared to existing systems out there. Nest, for instance, sells a similar setup for $399. Ring's system can be self-installed without a professional monitoring service, though. You can also deal with alerts yourself, or pay $10 per month for professional monitoring. Other niceties include LTE backup and unlimited video backup for cameras.

It can also be combined with Ring’s doorbell and spotlight cameras. If this interests you, the system will start shipping 4 July in the US.

PopularIn Smart Home
Hive Hub 360 review: Not quite a complete revolution
Google Home deals for January 2019: Google Home Mini now $29 or £29
Sharp adds Alexa to new smart kitchen appliances range
Ring Door View Cam initial review: A connected doorbell perfect for apartment renters
The best new Alexa devices: AI-powered TVs, fridges, mirrors and more
Buy two Amazon Echo Dots for £59.99, saving £40
Comments