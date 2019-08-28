The Ring Floodlight Cam is reduced to £199 for September

Adding a connected security camera to your home is one of the best ways to deter burglars and Ring's Floodlight Cam is one of the best we've come across. Better yet, it's been discounted by £50 in the Amazon Easter sales.

The Floodlight Cam normally costs £249, but Amazon has made it more affordable for the duration of September, reducing the price to £199 - a saving of 20 percent.

squirrel_widget_143406

The Floodlight Cam not only notifies you when it detects any motion through its 270-degree field of view camera, but it shines an incredibly bright light at the same time, putting a spotlight on any unwanted visitors to your home.

As with Ring's Video Doorbell, you can speak through the Floodlight Cam, so you can tell the courier to leave a package with a neighbour or in a safe place, or politely tell an intruder to go away. If speaking doesn't do enough, you can even set off a rather loud alarm to deter people.

Motion zones can be set so you're not notified about the regular dog walker and clips are saved to the cloud, which you'll need a subscription to to access.

Ring is also offering 28 percent off its Stick Up Cam, too - both the wired and battery versions are now £129.

squirrel_widget_160890