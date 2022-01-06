(Pocket-lint) - Razer is at CES 2022 in Las Vegas to announce a slew of new updates and products - including that it plans to launch a smart home app.

Called the Razer Smart Home app, the new mobile app will be a "simple, yet powerful tool that puts complete, unified control into the user’s hands".

Essentially, Razer wants to become one of the many companies trying to make it easier to set up, customise, and sync all your RGB lights and devices from various manufacturers. Keep in mind Razer already allows users of its Synapse PC software to sync to a Philips Hue Bridge and lights.

By introducing a mobile app, Razer could quickly gain more partners. In fact, it is willing to let any smart home company join its Razer Chrome Smart Home Program. Apparently, Nanoleaf, LIFX, Monster, and other big brands are already signed up, with more to be announced soon.

Perhaps Signify’s Philips Hue will also join, given the two companies have played nicely before.

Razer has shared one screenshot to show what its new smart home app will look like. It seems easy enough to use for things like switching on lights and changing their colour. The app will also support custom routines, but Razer has yet to reveal the setup process or the different settings.

It also hasn’t said if the app will be free to use. Right now, Razer is only confirming the expansion of its Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem through this new Razer Smart Home app and the Razer Chroma RGB Smart Home Program, both of which are expected to launch in the first half of 2022.