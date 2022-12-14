Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform products could appear in your homes soon

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has announced a new wireless networking platform that is capable of data transfer speeds of over 20 Gbps and could drive the next generation of mesh devices.

The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform will start to appear in consumer products in the "second half of 2023".

Manufacturers can use the chipset architecture to build cost-effective consumer network solutions that provide huge amount of bandwidth for multiple devices to connect at the same time, while also offering lag-free gaming and stable Wi-Fi around the home.

It includes what Qualcomm calls its Multi-Link Mesh technology that dynamically assesses and shifts connections between the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz spectrum bands to maximise both speeds and stability. That and Wi-Fi 7 support ensures that multiple connections are optimised, with intelligent congestion avoidance algorithms utilised to ensure different devices get the exact amount of bandwidth that they need.

"We developed the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform to enable high-performance connectivity in every home, with a cost-effective, low-profile form factor delivering the newest innovations in mesh networking," said the company's senior vice president and general manager, Nick Kucharewski.

"Wi-Fi 7 is best experienced using a tri-band system that makes full use of multiple unlicensed wireless spectrum bands. With this approach, Wi-Fi mesh can deliver performance gains for both new and legacy devices."

The first manufacturer to adopt the Immersive Home Platform in future products will be Netgear, which will announce Wi-Fi 7-enabled Orbi Mesh products in due course.

