Qualcomm Snapdragon makes your Android Things devices more powerful, better connected

Qualcomm has announced that it will be supporting Android Things with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 chipset, aiming to bring more power and connectivity to the next wave of smart devices.

Android Things is an evolution of Android that's designed for connected smart home devices. Announced at the end of 2016, Android Things is a new platform that's very much in its infancy and aiming to become the foundation for any number of security cameras, thermostats, smart speakers and so on.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 chipset supports a range of offerings that immediately make sense in connected devices. The inclusion of the X5 LTE modem means you can have an autonomous 4G connection, which is just the sort of thing a security camera might want.

Wheeling back to a consumer level, Snapdragon 210 supports Google Cast, for example, so can natively support audio functions in connected speakers, as does the power that's offered to complete local processing tasks, like natural language interpretation.

One of the main attractions is having one SoC (system on chip) that will cover a range of hardware functions from one single solution, rather than needing a range of different hardware providers.

Support for Snapdragon 210 will be available later in 2017, but Qualcomm will be demonstrating the Android Things platform on the hardware a Mobile World Congress 2017.