Pure's new alarm clock DAB radio can wirelessly charge your phone

- And it also has Bluetooth, too - as well as USB charging for a smartwatch

Fresh from announcing Elan IR internet radios and its Alexa-enabled smart speaker last week, British firm Pure has now powered up its Siesta alarm clock with a version that features wireless charging. 

The £130 Charge will be available from November from John Lewis. The device has all the features of a Siesta and adds that charge pad along with side-firing stereo speakers.

Other useful features include the ability to set up to three alarms and a timer as well as 40 station presets across both FM and DAB. The radio will be available in polar white and graphite. 

There's also a USB port at the rear to charge a smartwatch or other devices. So you can use the device to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, usefully. Who needs AirPower

Full Siesta Charge specs: 

  • Qi compatible wireless smartphone charging pad
  • DAB/DAB+ and FM radio
  • 4W RMS output
  • Bluetooth
  • Headphone output
  • 1x USB charging port
  • Mains powered
  • CrystalVue+ LCD auto-dimming display
  • 20 digital/20 FM presets
  • 3x alarms, sleep and kitchen timers
  • Weight – 825g
  • Dimensions – 145 mm (W) x 155 mm (D) x 80 mm (H)

