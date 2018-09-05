Pure's new alarm clock DAB radio can wirelessly charge your phone

Fresh from announcing Elan IR internet radios and its Alexa-enabled smart speaker last week, British firm Pure has now powered up its Siesta alarm clock with a version that features wireless charging.

The £130 Charge will be available from November from John Lewis. The device has all the features of a Siesta and adds that charge pad along with side-firing stereo speakers.

Other useful features include the ability to set up to three alarms and a timer as well as 40 station presets across both FM and DAB. The radio will be available in polar white and graphite.

There's also a USB port at the rear to charge a smartwatch or other devices. So you can use the device to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, usefully. Who needs AirPower?

Full Siesta Charge specs:

Qi compatible wireless smartphone charging pad

DAB/DAB+ and FM radio

4W RMS output

Bluetooth

Headphone output

1x USB charging port

Mains powered

CrystalVue+ LCD auto-dimming display

20 digital/20 FM presets

3x alarms, sleep and kitchen timers

Weight – 825g

Dimensions – 145 mm (W) x 155 mm (D) x 80 mm (H)

