Pure's new alarm clock DAB radio can wirelessly charge your phone

Fresh from announcing Elan IR internet radios and its Alexa-enabled smart speaker last week, British firm Pure has now powered up its Siesta alarm clock with a version that features wireless charging.
The £130 Charge will be available from November from John Lewis. The device has all the features of a Siesta and adds that charge pad along with side-firing stereo speakers.
Other useful features include the ability to set up to three alarms and a timer as well as 40 station presets across both FM and DAB. The radio will be available in polar white and graphite.
There's also a USB port at the rear to charge a smartwatch or other devices. So you can use the device to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, usefully. Who needs AirPower?
Full Siesta Charge specs:
- Qi compatible wireless smartphone charging pad
- DAB/DAB+ and FM radio
- 4W RMS output
- Bluetooth
- Headphone output
- 1x USB charging port
- Mains powered
- CrystalVue+ LCD auto-dimming display
- 20 digital/20 FM presets
- 3x alarms, sleep and kitchen timers
- Weight – 825g
- Dimensions – 145 mm (W) x 155 mm (D) x 80 mm (H)
