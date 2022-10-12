Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save big on iRobot's awesome self-emptying Roomba robot vacuums

(Pocket-lint) - Robot vacuums are great, aren't they? Automatically cleaning your home for you, taking some of the legwork out of the household chores.

iRobot is known for crafting some highly thought of robot vacuum cleaners with serious smarts and plenty of cleaning power. These premium devices often have a hefty price tag to match though. So these Prime Early access deals are bound to please by making some of the best bots more affordable. 

These are extra special iRoomba bots with self-emptying docks that make them even easier to use. 

US iRobot Roomba deals

There are several deals on the most premium iRobot vacuum cleaners that are worth looking at. 

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO - save $250

iRobot Roomba i4+ promises to ease your household chores with automatic cleaning and emptying, now available for less. 

iRobot Roomba s9+ - save $200

One of the most premium bots in the iRobot range really delivers the goods. And now does so for less. 

iRobot Roomba i3+ and Braava Jet m6 - save $200

Here's a deal on a bundle that includes both a self-emptying robot and a robot mop too. Perfect. 

UK iRobot Roomba deals

There are various deals on UK shores if you're looking for a bargain as well. 

iRobot Roomba J7+ - save £250

With multi-surface cleaning capabilities and automatic emptying this bot is a great choice. 

iRobot Roomba S9+ - save £530

If you've been eyeing one of the best robot vacuum cleaners around but are put off by the price then you might like the look of this deal. 

iRobot Roomba i7+ - save £240

Smart home cleaning, easy scheduling, pet friendly and self-emptying. What more could you want? 

Writing by Adrian Willings.