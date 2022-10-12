Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Netatmo is offering deals across its smart home range

(Pocket-lint) - Smart home company Netatmo has various discounted deals during the Amazon Prime Early access sale period. 

These are smart home devices we've tried, reviewed and thoroughly enjoyed, so it's great to see these products available with a discount making them even more appealing. 

Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell - save £94

Netatmo's video doorbell is a great option thanks to its lack of subscription fees that usually come with such devices. Easy installation also makes it worthwhile, as does this discount. 

Netatmo Smart Home Weather Station - save £67/25%

Monitor the indoor and outdoor environment in real-time. Get alerts to your smartphone when the air quality deteriorates and monitor changes in the environment with ease.

Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera - save £90

This camera boasts facial recognition and can send real-time alerts to your smartphone. It's now more affordable which is ideal for keeping an eye on your home. 

Netatmo Smart Outdoor Security Camera - save £125/25%

We loved this camera when we reviewed it. A smart home camera that also doubles as a floodlight.

Plus it has no subscription costs, sends real-time alerts and can tell the difference between people, vehicles and animals.

Netatmo Smart Smoke Alarm - save £36

Another brilliant addition to your home automation.

This smart smoke alarm triggers an 85-dB alarm in the event of a fire, sending an immediate notification to the user’s smartphone. It has a battery that lasts 10 years, too.

Netatmo Smart Thermostat - save £25

Upgrade your home thermostat for less with this Prime Early Access deal. 

