Netatmo is offering deals across its smart home range

(Pocket-lint) - Smart home company Netatmo has various discounted deals during the Amazon Prime Early access sale period.
These are smart home devices we've tried, reviewed and thoroughly enjoyed, so it's great to see these products available with a discount making them even more appealing.
Netatmo's video doorbell is a great option thanks to its lack of subscription fees that usually come with such devices. Easy installation also makes it worthwhile, as does this discount.
Monitor the indoor and outdoor environment in real-time. Get alerts to your smartphone when the air quality deteriorates and monitor changes in the environment with ease.
This camera boasts facial recognition and can send real-time alerts to your smartphone. It's now more affordable which is ideal for keeping an eye on your home.
We loved this camera when we reviewed it. A smart home camera that also doubles as a floodlight.
Plus it has no subscription costs, sends real-time alerts and can tell the difference between people, vehicles and animals.
Another brilliant addition to your home automation.
This smart smoke alarm triggers an 85-dB alarm in the event of a fire, sending an immediate notification to the user’s smartphone. It has a battery that lasts 10 years, too.
Upgrade your home thermostat for less with this Prime Early Access deal.
Prime Early Access Sale UK 2022
We've rounded up the best of the best deals today, below:
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 60% off, down to £19.99
- Laptops: Up to £710 off Microsoft, ASUS, Lenovo
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £40 saving, now £34.99
- Phones: £300 saving on OnePlus, Xiaomi
- Ring: Save up to 33% on Video Doorbell
- Apple: Get £148 off iPhone, Watch, Macs
- Kindle: Up to a 25% saving
- TV: £300 off Samsung, Philip
- Fire tablets: Save up to 56%
- Fitbit: Discounted by 60%
- Fire TV stick 4K: Get 40% saving at £29.99
- Garmin: Reduced by up to £280
- eero: Up to £252 off
- Echo Dot (3rd gen): 58% off, now £16.99
- Fire TV stick: £24.99 with 38% saving
- Blink: Up to 45% off