Govee's smart lights see some great discounts for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Govee makes a huge range of colourful RGB smart lighting and almost everything is discounted for Prime Day 2022.
This includes the awesome Glide Hexa light panels, which are one of our top picks when it comes to Nanoleaf-style wall panels.
There are also deals to be had on the brand's LED TV backlights, which can give any TV a similar effect to that offered by Philips Ambilight sets.
The selection is massive, from accent lights that shine into corners to RGB strip lights that look amazing when placed on the underside of a cabinet.
Everything gets controlled through Govee's intuitive app, and it syncs pretty well with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, making for easy automation.
If you're looking to liven up your living space, there are offers in both the UK and the US, and we've picked out some of the best deals below.
US deals
The Glide Hexa light panels can instantly transform a room and you can get really creative with the shapes. They're an amazing deal at $129.99.
If you'd prefer a sharper look, the triangular light panels can make some really cool shapes. They're available for only $139.99.
This lamp is a super-easy way to add a splash of colour to any room. Just pop it in a corner and get mesmerised by the dancing colours. Down to $69.99.
Give any TV that Ambilight effect with this kit from Govee. Available at the best price we've seen so far, just $69.99.
UK deals
These light bars can sync with your monitor and turn any gaming setup into an immersive RGB playground. They're down to just £48.41.
An easy-to-install floor lamp that will transform any drab room into a party paradise. It's just £76.99.
In the UK, this backlight kit for 55-65-inch TVs is at a very appealing price. It's down to £44.23.
These tube-shaped alternatives to the flat wall panels allow you to create zig-zagging patterns on your walls and resemble classic neon tubes. They're just £62.99
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals
- Echo Show: Get 59% off
- Samsung soundbars: Up to 41% discount
- Apple Watch: $120 saving on Series 7
- Phones: $420 off Samsung
- Roomba: Save $500
- Fire tablets: Down by up to 53%
- Laptops: Save 55% off Lenovo, 42% on Samsung, 34% on HP
- Bose: headphones $110 discount
- Echo Dot 4th gen: 60% off to $19.99
- Gamin: Down by up to $225
- Samsung: $100 off Galaxy Watch, $80 on Buds Pro
- Blink: Up to $190 off
- Kindle: Reduced by up to 50%
- Fire TV stick: 60% off RRP
- Beats: Up to 42% off
- TV: $500 saving on Samsung
- Sony: $121 off headphones
- Eero 6: Save up to $200
- Echo dot 4th gen w/ clock: 45% off
- Echo 4th gen: Reduced by $40, now $59.99
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 60% off, down to £19.99
- Fire TV stick 4K: Get 54% saving at £22.99
- Fire tablets: Save up to 60%
- Fire TV stick: £17.99 with 55% saving
- Ring: Save up to £129
- Laptops: 58% off Lenovo & HP, 35% off Microsoft
- Smartphones: Discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi
- Apple Watch: 27% off SE, 19% off Series 7
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £40 saving, now £34.99
- Kindle: Up to a 50% saving
- Fitbit: Save 63% on Versa 2, 50% on Inspire 2, 40% in Versa 3
- Bose: Half price headphones
- Blink: Up to 134 off
- Garmin: 49% off fenix, 33% off Forerunner
- Headphones: 58% off Sennheiser, 46% off Jabra, 40% off Sony
- TVs: Half price Samsung 65", 44% off Philips, 33% on LG
- Echo Dot (4th gen) w/ clock: 50% off, down to £29.99
- Tablets; 32% off Samsung, 30% off Lenovo
- Fire TV stick 4K Max: 40% off, now £32.99
- Beats: £150 saving on Studio3
- Fire TV stick lite: 57% off, now £12.99
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): 33% off
- Esho Show 15: £189.99 with £50 off
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99