Govee's smart lights see some great discounts for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Govee makes a huge range of colourful RGB smart lighting and almost everything is discounted for Prime Day 2022.

This includes the awesome Glide Hexa light panels, which are one of our top picks when it comes to Nanoleaf-style wall panels.

There are also deals to be had on the brand's LED TV backlights, which can give any TV a similar effect to that offered by Philips Ambilight sets.

The selection is massive, from accent lights that shine into corners to RGB strip lights that look amazing when placed on the underside of a cabinet.

Protect your home for even less with great Prime Day deals from Swann Security By Pocket-lint Promotion · 13 July 2022 This is the perfect opportunity to get some amazing savings.

Everything gets controlled through Govee's intuitive app, and it syncs pretty well with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, making for easy automation.

If you're looking to liven up your living space, there are offers in both the UK and the US, and we've picked out some of the best deals below.

Govee Glide Hexa light panels - save $70 The Glide Hexa light panels can instantly transform a room and you can get really creative with the shapes. They're an amazing deal at $129.99. View offer

Govee Smart Floor Lamp - save 30% This lamp is a super-easy way to add a splash of colour to any room. Just pop it in a corner and get mesmerised by the dancing colours. Down to $69.99. View offer

Govee TV LED Backlights - $40 off Give any TV that Ambilight effect with this kit from Govee. Available at the best price we've seen so far, just $69.99. View offer

Govee Smart Light Bars - save 36% These light bars can sync with your monitor and turn any gaming setup into an immersive RGB playground. They're down to just £48.41. View offer

Govee Glide Wall Light - 30% off These tube-shaped alternatives to the flat wall panels allow you to create zig-zagging patterns on your walls and resemble classic neon tubes. They're just £62.99 View offer

Writing by Luke Baker.