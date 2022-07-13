(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day represents the perfect opportunity to kit out your home with smart lights - and Sengled is once again at the heart of the sales.
A budget alternative to options from Philips Hue, there are now plenty of limited-time smart bulb offers available on Amazon, whether you're shopping in the UK or US.
The beauty here, of course, is that even more money is being knocked off the already-low price tags during the sales event.
With Prime Day ending at midnight on 13 July, though, you'll have to act fast in order to take advantage.
Below are the best savings available on Sengled bulbs.
Best Sengled deals on Amazon US
Below, we'll feature the top savings available for those shopping Sengled products on Amazon US.
An easy way for those with a compatible smart hub to fill a home with colour-changing smart bulbs from Sengled. Now available for $82.49, reduced from $109.99.
If you don't have a smart hub to connect smart bulbs to, Sengled also has this superb A19 four-pack available. Now $35.99, reduced from $59.99.
If you don't need multicolour powers, Sengled also has this four-pack of dimmable white bulbs available - no hub required. Now $20.39.
Best Sengled deals on Amazon UK
Below, we'll feature the top savings available for those shopping Sengled products on Amazon UK.
Fill your smart home with colour the easy way with this E27 pairing from Sengled. Available for £16.59, reduced from £23.99.
Gain smart control over your lights by employing this B22 pair from Sengled. Available for £11.79, reduced from £17.99.