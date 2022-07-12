Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save as much as 30% on Nanoleaf smart lights this Prime Day

Save as much as 30% on Nanoleaf smart lights this Prime Day
(Pocket-lint) - If you've been holding out for a discount on the various Nanoleaf smart lighting solutions then now is the time to buy! There are currently some fairly fantastic discounts on Nanoleaf lights this Prime Day with as much as 30 per cent savings available. 

Better still there are deals on all sorts of Nanoleaf lights including triangles, shapes, canvas and hexagons. We're covering some of the best deals to light up your life. 

Nanoleaf US Prime Day deals

These are some of the best deals we've seen on Nanoleaf lights in the US. We've tested these lights out and love them, so would happily recommend them. Even more so at these prices. 

Nanoleaf Shapes - save $40

Nanoleaf's Shapes combines smart technology with ultra-thin, modular LED light panels, opening a world of design possibilities.

Nanoleaf UK Prime Day deals

There are more deals on Nanoleaf lights in the UK than we've seen in the US.

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit - save 33% (£30)

This is only a small starter kit, but if you're new to Nanoleaf it's a valid option that doesn't cost the earth. 

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit - 17 Light Squares - save £62

Canvas was one of the first iterations of Nanoleaf light panels and one of our favourites. Awesome-looking lights with loads of customisation options. This is a great starter pack that's even better with a discount. 

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit - save £37

The Nanoleaf Hexagons are a great way to add some awesome lighting to your home for less. Especially at this price. 

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Like Hexagons Starter Kit - save £40

More bespoke lighting designs from Nanoleaf, this time with a wood effect for a different look and feel. 

Nanoleaf Lines starter kit - save £51

Lines are an interesting option that diffuse the lighting by bouncing it off your walls. Brilliant option for custom lighting at a great price. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.