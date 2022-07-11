Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Ring Video Doorbell has 33% off and a free Echo Show for Prime Day

Ring Ring Video Doorbell has 33% off and a free Echo Show for Prime Day
(Pocket-lint) - The Amazon-owned Ring has some great offers this Prime Day, especially on its Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Wired.

Not only do you get 33 per cent off the second generation Ring VIdeo Doorbell, Amazon will throw in an Echo Show 5 or Echo Dot in whatever colour you fancy.

That means the overall package will give you up to 64 per cent off the usual combined price.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) + Echo Show 5 - save 64%

Ring's standard wireless doorbell offers 1080p recording., while the Echo Show 5 can show you live video from your front door. The Video Doorbell alone is normally £89.99, but both together are now just £59.99.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) + Echo Dot - save 57%

As well as the Video Doorbell, you get an Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) for less than the usual price of the doorbell alone. Normally they'd cost £139.99 combined, now just £59.99.

If you choose an Echo Show 5 as your free device, you can even use it to answer the door, with the video feed appearing on its 5-inch touchscreen. You can use two-way talk to speak with a visitor and/or tell them you are on your way.

The wired Video Doorbell is also available as part of a bundle offer.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Show 5 - save 71%

The wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell also comes with 1080p video recording and is an ideal partner for an Echo Show 5. Normally £124.98 together, now just £35.99.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot- save 64%

The installed wired doorball and Amazon Echo Dot are a great match. Combined, you would normally have to pay £99.98, now they are just £35.99.

The wired Video Doorbell does require installation, but if you have an existing wired bell it should be an easy task to swap them over.

You can also check out out Amazon Prime Day 2022 Ring deals here.

