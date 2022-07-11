(Pocket-lint) - The Amazon-owned Ring has some great offers this Prime Day, especially on its Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Wired.

Not only do you get 33 per cent off the second generation Ring VIdeo Doorbell, Amazon will throw in an Echo Show 5 or Echo Dot in whatever colour you fancy.

That means the overall package will give you up to 64 per cent off the usual combined price.

If you choose an Echo Show 5 as your free device, you can even use it to answer the door, with the video feed appearing on its 5-inch touchscreen. You can use two-way talk to speak with a visitor and/or tell them you are on your way.

The wired Video Doorbell is also available as part of a bundle offer.

The wired Video Doorbell does require installation, but if you have an existing wired bell it should be an easy task to swap them over.

Writing by Rik Henderson.