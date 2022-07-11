(Pocket-lint) - The Amazon-owned Ring has some great offers this Prime Day, especially on its Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Wired.
Not only do you get 33 per cent off the second generation Ring VIdeo Doorbell, Amazon will throw in an Echo Show 5 or Echo Dot in whatever colour you fancy.
That means the overall package will give you up to 64 per cent off the usual combined price.
Ring's standard wireless doorbell offers 1080p recording., while the Echo Show 5 can show you live video from your front door. The Video Doorbell alone is normally £89.99, but both together are now just £59.99.
As well as the Video Doorbell, you get an Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) for less than the usual price of the doorbell alone. Normally they'd cost £139.99 combined, now just £59.99.
If you choose an Echo Show 5 as your free device, you can even use it to answer the door, with the video feed appearing on its 5-inch touchscreen. You can use two-way talk to speak with a visitor and/or tell them you are on your way.
The wired Video Doorbell is also available as part of a bundle offer.
The wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell also comes with 1080p video recording and is an ideal partner for an Echo Show 5. Normally £124.98 together, now just £35.99.
The installed wired doorball and Amazon Echo Dot are a great match. Combined, you would normally have to pay £99.98, now they are just £35.99.
The wired Video Doorbell does require installation, but if you have an existing wired bell it should be an easy task to swap them over.
You can also check out out Amazon Prime Day 2022 Ring deals here.
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Fire TV Stick: £17.99 with 55% off
- Fire 7: Save 60%, now £19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: Get 54% off at £22.99
- Fire HD 8: Discounted by 61% to £34.99
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99
- Fire HD 10: £79.99 with £70 off
- Kindle: Half price at £34.99
- Kindle Paperwhite: Save £45, now £94.99
- Echo Auto: £19.99 with 60% discount
- Fire TV Stick Lite: 57% off, now £12.99
- Kindle Oasis: Get a £70 saving at £159.99
- Echo Show 10: £50 discount to £189.99
- Esho Show 15: £189.99 with £50 off
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 42% off, down to £29
- Echo Buds 2nd gen: Now £59.99, saving 50%
- Echo Dot (3rd gen): Reduced by 58% to £16.99
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £30 saving, now £44.99
- Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet: Now £39.99, with 60% off
- Echo Dot with Clock (4th gen): 33% off, now £39.99
- Blink Mini: 33% discount to £19.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 4: Save £50, down to £129.99
- Ring Indoor Camera: Reduced by 20% at £39.99
- Blink Outdoor 1-Cam: 50% off, now £44.99
- Ring Spotlight Camera: £60 off to £119.99
- Echo Dot Kids (4th gen): Discounted by 43% to £34