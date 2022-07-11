Amazon Echo Show 15 gets a big discount for Prime Day - save over 20%

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is ramping up the deals as we head into Prime Day, with more discounts across Amazon's own devices - including the Echo Show 15.
The Echo Show 15 is the most recent - and largest - of the Echo Show devices, so many will have been waiting for this discount to come. It's a pretty good discount too, bringing this device down to the lowest price that it's been so far.
It's discounted in both the US and the UK and we've detailed both of those discounts in the deals below.
The Echo Show 15 is the newest and largest Echo device and perfect for wall mounting. With a 28% discount the price is down to $179.99.
This is the first time that the Echo Show 15 has been discounted in the UK and with 21% off the price you can get it for £189.99.
The Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch display so it's by far the largest of the Echo Show devices. It offers a little more versatility across that display, allowing you to pin various bits of information, including using Stickies to leave yourself or others a reminder.
With a camera mounted in the bezel, you can also teach it to recognise your face, so it will log you in and automatically customise the content to you personally.
Of course there's full support for Alexa and all the functions its offers, with speakers so this can be a flat music device - although it doesn't sound as robust as the other Echo Show models.
The best thing is that you get the wall-mounting kit in the box, so you can get this Alexa device off the worktop and free up some space, keeping it clear of your messy cooking. It's also large enough to make watching TV content through the likes of Prime Video pretty good.
