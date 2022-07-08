(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's blink cameras offer a bunch of different sizes and formats to let you easily set up cameras around your home, whether to keep and eye on indoor areas or check out what's outside.

With Prime Day about to be upon us properly (it starts properly on 12 July), Amazon has jumped the gun and set live a few excellent deals on its Blink cameras, in particular for US customers.

For those of us in the UK, there are a couple of nice savings, on the standard Blink Outdoor, which is a simple weather-proof camera, and smaller Blink Mini.

Blink Outdoor - save 50% You can get the Blink Outdoor for just £44.99 instead of £89.99. It fits in perfectly with most homes, especially if you use Alexa. View offer

Blink Mini - save 33% The Blink Mini is aimed at indoor use, and is small enough to be almost unnoticeable. It's down to £19.99 instead of £29.99. View offer

Meanwhile, as we mentioned, for our readers in the US there are a wider range of offers to choose from, covering most of Blink's devices, and reaching some steep discounts.

Blink Outdoor - save 40% In the US the Blink Outdoor is slightly less discounted, but you still save a massive $40.00, with the camera down to just $59.99. View offer

Blink Indoor - save 31% If you want a wall-mounted camera but for indoor use, then this version is perfect, and is down to $54.99 as well. View offer

Blink Video Doorbell - save 30% Video doorbells are popular for a good reason, and you can get Blink's solid version for $34.99 instead of $49.99. View offer

These deals won't last forever, but we'd hope they'll stick around until the end of this year's Prime Day on 13 July. Be sure to grab them if you're interested in a new home camera!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.