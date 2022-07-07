Amazon Echo Dot gets a big $30 discount in early Prime Day sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Day sales are approaching and we're already seeing discounts filtering across Amazon exclusively for Prime members only.

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most popular smart speakers: it's compact, it sounds great and it's affordable - even more so with these discounts.

The Echo Dot 4th gen (that's the ball-shaped one) has seen a 30 per cent discount off RRP, meaning you can grab one for $19.99.

The Amazon Echo Dot is small enough to slip in to any space, giving you access to the full range of Alexa's skills, from music to news, to a whole range of games.

Echo Dot (4 gen) - save 60%! The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most popular devices in the Echo family and with Prime Day approaching, the $30 price reduction brings it down to just $19.99. This is a great price for this smart speaker. View offer

The Echo Dot isn't the only deal that's being offered for Prime Day. There are already discounts on some of Amazon's other devices - and we're expecting more as we approach the Prime Day date of 12-13 July.

But if you're looking for something else, here are some other choice deals on Echo devices:

Writing by Chris Hall.