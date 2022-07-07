Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon Echo Dot gets a big $30 discount in early Prime Day sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Day sales are approaching and we're already seeing discounts filtering across Amazon exclusively for Prime members only. 

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most popular smart speakers: it's compact, it sounds great and it's affordable - even more so with these discounts. 

The Echo Dot 4th gen (that's the ball-shaped one) has seen a 30 per cent discount off RRP, meaning you can grab one for $19.99. 

The Amazon Echo Dot is small enough to slip in to any space, giving you access to the full range of Alexa's skills, from music to news, to a whole range of games. 

Echo Dot (4 gen) - save 60%!

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most popular devices in the Echo family and with Prime Day approaching, the $30 price reduction brings it down to just $19.99. This is a great price for this smart speaker.

The Echo Dot isn't the only deal that's being offered for Prime Day. There are already discounts on some of Amazon's other devices - and we're expecting more as we approach the Prime Day date of 12-13 July. 

But if you're looking for something else, here are some other choice deals on Echo devices:

Writing by Chris Hall.