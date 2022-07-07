Amazon eero mesh routers get up to 40% discount in early Prime Day sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Amazon Prime Day sales are approaching and one of the early discounts falls on the eero mesh system.

The Amazon eero replaces your router, letting you setup a new Wi-Fi network for your home, offering faster speeds than many routers supplied by cable or telephone companies, while also offering a range of mesh extenders to spread the Wi-Fi better around your home.

The eero system is easy to expand and smart, with some models also integrating Zigbee for wider control of smart home devices. There is easy setup thanks to the eero app, with smartphone control, while you can opt to buy one router or expand with a range of extenders. There are offers on individual routers or packs to suit your requirements.

These offers only run until 13 July, so you'll have to be quick to grab a bargain. They are currently only available to Prime members.

eero Pro 6E tri-band - save The eero Pro 6E supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard and has a tri-band system, covering up to 190m2 of space. It will give you Gigabit speeds, opening up the 6MHz band. It features a Zigbee hub for controlling smart home devices and can be easily expanded with additional hardware. Normally £349 it's reduced to £229.99. View offer

eero Pro 6 tri-band - save 40% The eero Pro 6 is a tri-band mech system offering Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and will cover 190m2 with Gigabit speeds. It also features a Zigbee hub and can be expanded with additional eero devices. Normally £209, it's reduced to £124.99. View offer

eero 6+ dual-band - save 35% The eero 6+ offers dual-band connectivity and will cover up to 140m2 of space with speeds up to Gigabit. It can be extended with additional compatible eero products. Was £139, it's reduced to £89.99. View offer

eero 6 dual-band - save 40% The eero 6 dual-band will cover up to 140m2 at speeds up to 900Mbps, but it also includes a Zigbee hub for smart home control. It was £109, it's not only £64.99. View offer

eero mesh Wi-Fi - save 28% The cheapest eero system, it only supports speeds up to 550Mbps, while covering 140m2, so it's not as fast as the eero 6 systems. Again, you can expand it with additional hardware. Was £69, it's now only £49.99. View offer

Writing by Chris Hall.